Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Owen Tippett headshot

Owen Tippett News: Nets goal in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Tippett scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Tippett has four goals over his last four games, bouncing back from a stretch in which he had just one assist over five contests. The winger is up to eight goals, 15 points, 74 shots on net, 49 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 28 appearances. Tippett's ice time Sunday was 16:46, his most in five games, so it appears his drop in usage has helped to spark his offense and earned him a return to top-six minutes.

Owen Tippett
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now