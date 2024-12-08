Owen Tippett News: Nets goal in Sunday's loss

Tippett scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Tippett has four goals over his last four games, bouncing back from a stretch in which he had just one assist over five contests. The winger is up to eight goals, 15 points, 74 shots on net, 49 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 28 appearances. Tippett's ice time Sunday was 16:46, his most in five games, so it appears his drop in usage has helped to spark his offense and earned him a return to top-six minutes.