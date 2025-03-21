Fantasy Hockey
Owen Tippett headshot

Owen Tippett News: Offers helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Tippett logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Tippett snapped a five-game slump with the helper. He's been limited to a goal and an assist over 10 contests in March, taking a bit of the wind out of his sails. Overall, he has 19 goals, 18 assists, 161 shots on net, 102 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 65 appearances, primarily in a middle-six role. Tippett makes for a decent depth forward in fantasy at his best, but managers can't afford to roster him currently with his recent lack of offense.

