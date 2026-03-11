Owen Tippett News: Pair of points in win

Tippett scored a goal on six shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Tippett hadn't posted a multi-point effort since Jan. 23 versus the Avalanche, when he had a hat trick and an assist. He's earned four points over eight outings since the Olympic break. The 27-year-old winger continues to see top-six minutes, so there is some upside to be had if Wednesday's effort sparks his offense. He's at 21 goals, 39 points, 166 shots on net, 128 hits and a minus-10 rating over 64 appearances this season.