Owen Tippett headshot

Owen Tippett News: Pots goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Tippett scored a shorthanded goal on six shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Tippett has found the back of the net in three of the Flyers' last four games, and he's been producing at a high level in the first line. Tippett has also experienced an uptick in his volume, averaging 3.14 shots per game in his last seven games. To put things into perspective, he's averaging 2.64 shots per game in the entire campaign.

Owen Tippett
Philadelphia Flyers
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