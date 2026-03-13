Owen Tippett News: Pots goal Thursday

Tippett scored a shorthanded goal on six shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Tippett has found the back of the net in three of the Flyers' last four games, and he's been producing at a high level in the first line. Tippett has also experienced an uptick in his volume, averaging 3.14 shots per game in his last seven games. To put things into perspective, he's averaging 2.64 shots per game in the entire campaign.