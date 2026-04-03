Owen Tippett News: Pots opening goal in win

Tippett scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Tippett has a goal and an assist over his last two games. He was surging for a bit in March, earning seven goals and four helpers over nine outings between March 11-28. The 27-year-old is still in a top-six role, so he should be capable of contributing steady offense. He's matched his career high of 28 goals and has reached the 50-point mark for the second time in his career while adding 212 shots on net, 153 hits, 49 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 76 appearances.