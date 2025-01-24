Owen Tippett News: Scores lone goal in blowout loss

Tippett scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Tippett opened the scoring just 1:25 into the game, but Igor Shesterkin gave up nothing else. With three goals and three assists over his last seven outings, Tippett has earned the opportunity to stay on the top line with his strong play. The winger is up to 14 goals, 30 points, 125 shots on net, 71 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 49 appearances.