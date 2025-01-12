Owen Tippett News: Scores, takes five shots

Tippett scored a goal, delivered an assist, took five shots and posted a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Tippett recorded a multi-point effort for the first time since Dec. 21, when he notched a four-point display in the 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. This was Tippett's sixth multi-point effort of the campaign, and even though he hasn't been the most consistent forward in the Flyers roster, he should continue to have plenty of opportunities to produce due to his role in the first line, as well as the first power-play unit.