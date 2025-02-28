Owen Tippett News: Scoring run reaches three games

Tippett recorded a goal, an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Tippett missed the Flyers' last five games before the Four Nations break due to an upper-body injury, but he's been outstanding in his return to the ice with goals in three straight contests. The 26-year-old has 18 goals and 35 total points this season and is on pace to record at least 25 goals for a third consecutive campaign.