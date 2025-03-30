Owen Tippett News: Serves up two assists
Tippett logged two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.
Tippett set up Jakob Pelletier's goal in the first period and Ryan Poehling's first of two power-play tallies in the third. It's been a rough stretch for Tippett lately -- he has just three assists over his last 11 contests. He's at 20 goals, 39 points, 168 shots on net, 108 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating across 70 appearances this season. Given his current sluggish pace, this is likely to end up as the worst of his three full seasons with the Flyers.
