Owen Tippett headshot

Owen Tippett News: Serves up two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Tippett logged two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Tippett set up Jakob Pelletier's goal in the first period and Ryan Poehling's first of two power-play tallies in the third. It's been a rough stretch for Tippett lately -- he has just three assists over his last 11 contests. He's at 20 goals, 39 points, 168 shots on net, 108 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating across 70 appearances this season. Given his current sluggish pace, this is likely to end up as the worst of his three full seasons with the Flyers.

Owen Tippett
Philadelphia Flyers
