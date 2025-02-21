Fantasy Hockey
Owen Tippett News: Set to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Tippett (upper body) is set to return to the lineup versus the Oilers on Saturday.

Tippett missed five games prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, but the break has allowed him to heal up. It's unclear how the Flyers will construct their forward trios for Saturday's contest at this time. Tippett has typically seen top-six minutes but could be eased back into action after his absence.

