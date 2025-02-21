Owen Tippett News: Set to return Saturday
Tippett (upper body) is set to return to the lineup versus the Oilers on Saturday.
Tippett missed five games prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, but the break has allowed him to heal up. It's unclear how the Flyers will construct their forward trios for Saturday's contest at this time. Tippett has typically seen top-six minutes but could be eased back into action after his absence.
