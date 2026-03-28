Owen Tippett News: Starring role in win
Tippett scored three goals on seven shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
Tippett scored in each period, with his tally in the final frame coming on the power play to complete the hat trick. That goal was also the game-winner after the Red Wings made a comeback attempt. Tippett has a hot stick this month, scoring eight goals and adding four assists over 13 outings in March. He's up to 27 goals -- one off matching his career high -- and is up to 48 points, 204 shots on net, 141 hits and a minus-4 rating over 72 appearances.
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