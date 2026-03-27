Owen Tippett headshot

Owen Tippett News: Two helpers in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Tippett picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

The 27-year-old winger helped set up tallies by Denver Barkey and Christian Dvorak in the second period as the Flyers broke open the game. Tippett is having a productive March, and over the last 10 games he's collected five goals and eight points. He needs six more points in Philly's final 11 games to reach 50 for the second time in his career.

Owen Tippett
Philadelphia Flyers
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