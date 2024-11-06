Owen Tippett News: Two-point effort in loss

Tippett scored an even-strength goal on a team-high six shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Carolina.

The 25-year-old snapped a three-game point drought with the performance, but it was his third multi-point effort in his last seven appearances. Tippett has had a shaky start to the season in some respects -- he's got a minus-9 rating in 13 contests, and he's shooting at a poor 5.7 percent rate -- but he still has two goals and eight points.