Owen Tippett News: Won't play against Montreal

Tippett has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Canadiens due to rest purposes.

Tippett had appeared in each of the Flyers' first 81 games of the season, but he'll get the night off for Tuesday's regular-season finale. The 27-year-old should return for the start of the playoffs, and he concludes the regular season with 28 goals, 23 assists, 166 hits, 50 blocked shots and 32 PIM.