Ozzy Wiesblatt headshot

Ozzy Wiesblatt News: Called up by Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Wiesblatt was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

Wiesblatt has spent minimal time in the NHL this year, making just four appearances for the Predators and recording an assist, eight hits and two blocked shots while averaging 11:03 of ice time. However, he'll provide additional depth for Nashville while Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) and Colton Sissons (lower body) are banged up.

