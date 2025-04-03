Ozzy Wiesblatt News: Called up by Nashville
Wiesblatt was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.
Wiesblatt has spent minimal time in the NHL this year, making just four appearances for the Predators and recording an assist, eight hits and two blocked shots while averaging 11:03 of ice time. However, he'll provide additional depth for Nashville while Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) and Colton Sissons (lower body) are banged up.
