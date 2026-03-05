Ozzy Wiesblatt headshot

Ozzy Wiesblatt News: First point since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Wiesblatt recorded an assist and eight hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Wiesblatt has played in just eight of the Predators' last 14 games after returning from an upper-body injury Jan. 20 versus the Sabres. The 23-year-old's playing time should improve since Nashville has done well to shed veteran contracts ahead of the trade deadline. Wiesblatt is up to five points, 24 shots on net, 34 PIM and 84 hits over 32 appearances.

Ozzy Wiesblatt
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ozzy Wiesblatt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ozzy Wiesblatt See More
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
NHL
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
Author Image
Michael Finewax
88 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, October 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, October 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
130 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
164 days ago
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)
NHL
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
October 4, 2021
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
Author Image
Jon Litterine
January 30, 2021