Ozzy Wiesblatt News: Picks up first career assist

Wiesblatt notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Wiesblatt earned his first career point with a helper on a Michael McCarron tally late in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. This is Wiesblatt's third stint on the NHL roster, and with the Predators entering sell mode, he may stick around this time. He's added three shots on net, eight hits and a plus-2 rating over four NHL appearances, though he'll likely be limited to a bottom-six role for now.