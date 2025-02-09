Fantasy Hockey
Ozzy Wiesblatt headshot

Ozzy Wiesblatt News: Reassigned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Wiesblatt was returned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.

Wiesblatt had one shot on goal and one hit in 13:06 of ice time during Saturday's 6-4 win over Buffalo. He hasn't earned a point in three NHL outings this season but has 11 goals and 12 assists in 41 minor-league appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Wiesblatt might be an option for the Predators after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off if Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body) and Zachary L'Heureux (upper body) remain unavailable.

