Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ozzy Wiesblatt headshot

Ozzy Wiesblatt News: Rejoins NHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Wiesblatt was recalled by the Predators on Thursday, John Glennon of NHL.com reports.

Wiesblatt has yet to make his NHL debut, but he'll join the Predators as the team could be shorthanded in the near future. Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Adam Wilsby (upper body) are both dealing with injuries, while Zachary L'Heureux could be facing a suspension after slew-footing Jared Spurgeon on Tuesday. Over 27 appearances with AHL Milwaukee this year, Wiesblatt has logged seven goals, seven assists and 45 PIM.

Ozzy Wiesblatt
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now