Ozzy Wiesblatt headshot

Ozzy Wiesblatt News: Sent down to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Wiesblatt was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Wiesblatt earned his first career helper in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken. The 22-year-old may just be getting involved in a paper move for AHL playoff eligibility. He should see some time with the Predators over the remainder of the campaign before challenging for a full-time role in the fall.

Ozzy Wiesblatt
Nashville Predators
