Ozzy Wiesblatt News: Sent down to AHL

Wiesblatt was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Wiesblatt earned his first career helper in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken. The 22-year-old may just be getting involved in a paper move for AHL playoff eligibility. He should see some time with the Predators over the remainder of the campaign before challenging for a full-time role in the fall.