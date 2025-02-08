Ozzy Wiesblatt News: Up from AHL

Wiesblatt was called up by Nashville on Saturday, per Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.

Wiesblatt has 11 goals, 23 points and 56 PIM in 41 outings with AHL Milwaukee in 2024-25. He's also appeared in two games with Nashville, recording no points, no shots, four hits and one block. If Luke Evangelista (lower body) and Zachary L'Heureux (upper body) are unavailable for Saturday's clash against Buffalo, then Wiesblatt will probably draw into the lineup.