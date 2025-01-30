Parker Ford News: Called up from AHL
Ford was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Thursday.
The Jets placed Morgan Barron (undisclosed) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Ford led the Moose with 11 goals over 36 games this season, including seven tallies in his last nine appearances. The Jets have 13 healthy forwards after recalling Ford, and either he or Brad Lambert should line up on the fourth line, alongside David Gustafsson and Alex Iafallo on Thursday in Boston.
