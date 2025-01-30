Fantasy Hockey
Parker Ford News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 7:52am

Ford was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Thursday.

The Jets placed Morgan Barron (undisclosed) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Ford led the Moose with 11 goals over 36 games this season, including seven tallies in his last nine appearances. The Jets have 13 healthy forwards after recalling Ford, and either he or Brad Lambert should line up on the fourth line, alongside David Gustafsson and Alex Iafallo on Thursday in Boston.

