Parker Ford News: Racks up three points Saturday

Ford scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Manitoba's 6-1 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Ford has five points over his last five outings. The forward is up to eight goals, 26 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 52 appearances for the Moose. He also saw 15 games for the Jets, but he was limited to one assist, 10 shots on net and 27 hits in those contests.