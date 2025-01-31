Parker Ford News: Tickles twine in NHL debut

Ford scored his first career goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Making his NHL debut, the undrafted 24-year-old banged home a rebound to cap a Winnipeg surge that saw the visitors blow the game open with three goals in the first six minutes of the third period. Ford had 11 goals and 17 points over 36 appearances for AHL Manitoba prior to his promotion, and he figures to work in a bottom-six role while Adam Lowry (upper body) and Morgan Barron (upper body) remain sidelined.