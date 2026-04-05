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Parker Kelly News: Buries 20th goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Kelly scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Kelly has five goals and three assists over his last seven contests. His tally Sunday was his 20th of the season, a strong milestone for a player who has primarily seen bottom-six minutes. He's up to 34 points, 94 shots on net, 173 hits, 55 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 76 appearances in a career year.

Parker Kelly
Colorado Avalanche
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