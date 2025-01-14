Parker Kelly News: Buries goal Tuesday

Kelly scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Kelly opened the scoring at 4:53 of the first period. His tally was his second over the last three contests, which is an improvement compared to the six-game slump he endured coming out of the holiday break. The 25-year-old center has five tallies, 11 points, 51 shots on net, 87 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 45 appearances. Kelly figures to remain in a bottom-six role, but he is one of the Avalanche's important defensive forwards.