Parker Kelly News: Busts out with three points Monday
Kelly scored a goal and added two assists in Monday's 9-2 win over the Flames.
The 26-year-old extended his point streak to four games as he wraps up a surprisingly productive March. Despite skating in a bottom-six role, Kelly has collected five goals and nine points in the last 14 games, and he's already set new career highs on the season with 18 goals and 32 points in 73 contests.
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