Parker Kelly News: Contributes assist Monday

Kelly logged an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Kelly set up a Logan O'Connor tally which put the Avalanche ahead 2-0 in the second period. This ended a six-game point drought for Kelly, who is mostly holding steady in a fourth-line role, though his ability to stay in the lineup may be affected when Joel Kiviranta (lower body) is able to return. Kelly is at 18 points in 73 contests, matching his career-best output from 80 games a year ago. He's added 88 shots on net, 146 hits, 62 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 2024-25.