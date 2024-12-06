Parker Kelly News: Generates helper Thursday

Kelly posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kelly was listed on the fourth line, but his defensive work gives him a bit more ice time than the Avalanche's other depth forwards. The helper ended his six-game point drought. For the season, the 25-year-old has five points, 32 shots on net, 49 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 27 appearances. He has limited fantasy appeal, though he could be a fit in deep formats that reward non-scoring production.