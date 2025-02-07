Parker Kelly News: Grabs shorthanded assist in win

Kelly logged a shorthanded assist, four hits, four blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Kelly picked off an errant pass and sent Cale Makar in on the rush for the Avalanche's fourth goal. This was Kelly's second game in a row with a goal, which follows a drought of 10 contests. The 25-year-old forward is earning a little more trust but still plays a defensive role while seeing bottom-six minutes. He's at 13 points (two shorthanded), 65 shots on net, 110 hits, 48 blocks and a minus-8 rating over 57 appearances.