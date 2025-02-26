Parker Kelly News: Nabs helper Wednesday

Kelly logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Kelly has three helpers over his last five games. The 25-year-old was stuck in a deep slump prior to that, going 10 contests without a point. The Avalanche don't get a lot of depth scoring, so Kelly's offense is likely to regress soon. He's done marginally well in 2024-25 with 14 points, 68 shots on net, 113 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating across 60 appearances.