Parker Kelly News: Picks up assist in win

Kelly notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Kelly helped out on linemate Miles Wood's game-winning goal at 3:29 of the third period. Over the last three games, Kelly has three points. The 25-year-old may be benefiting from a slightly smaller role since the Avalanche got some injured forwards back last week -- he's since shifted to the fourth-line center role after regularly playing on the third line. Kelly has four points, 27 shots on net, 40 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 20 appearances.