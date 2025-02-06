Parker Kelly News: Picks up helper in win

Kelly logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Kelly ended a 10-game slump with the secondary helper on Martin Necas' breakaway goal in the third period. The 25-year-old Kelly has been filling a bottom-six role lately, and that's unlikely to change unless injuries sideline other forwards. The Alberta native is up to 12 points, 64 shots on net, 106 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 56 appearances, production roughly in line with what he did in an 18-point showing over 80 regular-season games last year.