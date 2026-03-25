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Parker Kelly News: Pots goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Kelly scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Kelly had been limited to one assist over his previous nine outings following a two-goal game in Anaheim on March 3. The 26-year-old forward is filling a bottom-six role, and his ice time could drop as the Avalanche get closer to full health. Kelly's had a career year of 16 goals, 11 assists, 85 shots on net, 164 hits, 52 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 70 appearances, which may be enough to give him fantasy value in deep formats.

Parker Kelly
Colorado Avalanche
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