Parker Kelly News: Pots insurance goal
Kelly scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.
Kelly snapped a five-game drought with this tally. The 26-year-old ends the regular season with a career-best campaign to his name after putting up 21 goals, 35 points, 104 shots on net, 177 hits, 58 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating. He'll be an integral part of the Avalanche's forward depth during the postseason.
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