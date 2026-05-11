Parker Kelly News: Puts away goal
Kelly scored a goal, added two PIM and notched three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.
The tally, which was also the game-winner, was Kelly's first point of the postseason. The 26-year-old was among the more surprising 20-goal scorers in the regular season, tallying 21 times while adding 14 assists over 82 contests. He's provided defense and physicality in a bottom-six role this postseason, adding 14 shots on net, 23 hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating across eight games.
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