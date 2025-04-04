Parker Kelly News: Puts away goal Thursday

Kelly scored a goal on three shots, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kelly ended an eight-game goal drought, during which he had just one assist, when he scored at 14:02 of the second period. His goal ended up being the game-winner, his second such tally out of eight overall this season. The 25-year-old also set a career high in points (19) while adding 92 shots on net, 149 hits, 66 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 75 appearances. He's been reliable on the ice as a fourth-liner for much of the campaign, but he's not a strong option in most fantasy formats.