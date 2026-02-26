Parker Kelly headshot

Parker Kelly News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kelly recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Kelly was one of two Colorado players who delivered a multi-point performance in this win, with Martin Necas being the other, and the 26-year-old continues to thrive in what has been the best season of his NHL career. Kelly, who has five goals and seven points over his last 10 appearances despite holding a bottom-six role, eclipsed the 20-point threshold for the first time in his career. He's up to 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) this season. He's one helper away from matching his personal-best output in that category as well.

Parker Kelly
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Kelly
