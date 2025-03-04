Parker Kelly News: Sets up empty-netter

Kelly logged an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Kelly set up Jack Drury's empty-netter in the final minute of the contest. With four helpers over his last seven outings, Kelly has found a little more success than usual on offense. The 25-year-old has 15 points, 70 shots on net, 116 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 62 appearances in a bottom-six role. He's not a big scorer, but he could push to earn his first 20-point season with a strong finish.