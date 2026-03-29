Parker Kelly headshot

Parker Kelly News: Tallies in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Kelly scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Kelly's goal tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period, but the Avalanche couldn't find another tally. The 26-year-old continues to enjoy a career year, and he's earned three points over his last three contests. He's up to 17 goals, 29 points, 89 shots on net, 167 hits, 52 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 72 appearances. Kelly is shooting 19.1 percent this season, so it will be tough for him to repeat this level of production in 2026-27 and beyond.

Parker Kelly
Colorado Avalanche
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