Parker Kelly News: Two-goal effort in win
Kelly scored twice, added two hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
This was Kelly's second multi-point effort in the last five games. The 26-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 25 points, 79 shots on net, 131 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 60 appearances this season. It's already a career year for Kelly, who still has time to push for the 20-goal and 30-point thresholds while seeing steady time in the bottom six.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Kelly See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 9114 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights162 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Draisaitl on a Hot Streak351 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, March 14354 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Kelly See More