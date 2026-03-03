Parker Kelly headshot

Parker Kelly News: Two-goal effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Kelly scored twice, added two hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

This was Kelly's second multi-point effort in the last five games. The 26-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 25 points, 79 shots on net, 131 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 60 appearances this season. It's already a career year for Kelly, who still has time to push for the 20-goal and 30-point thresholds while seeing steady time in the bottom six.

Parker Kelly
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
