Parker Kelly News: Two-goal effort in win

Kelly scored twice, added two hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

This was Kelly's second multi-point effort in the last five games. The 26-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 25 points, 79 shots on net, 131 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 60 appearances this season. It's already a career year for Kelly, who still has time to push for the 20-goal and 30-point thresholds while seeing steady time in the bottom six.