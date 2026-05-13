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Parker Kelly News: Two-point effort in Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Kelly scored a goal, dished an assist and added six hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

After going scoreless over the first seven games of the playoffs, Kelly has earned three points across his last two outings. The 26-year-old started the Avalanche's comeback with a second-period tally, and he had a helper on Brett Kulak's game-winner in overtime. In addition to the newfound offense, Kelly has racked up 15 shots on net, 29 hits and eight PIM across nine playoff contests while filling a bottom-six role.

Parker Kelly
Colorado Avalanche
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