Parker Wotherspoon News: Adds pair of helpers
Wotherspoon notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.
Wotherspoon has nine helpers over his last nine contests. The 28-year-old has made the most of his recent top-four usage, though his fantasy value is still limited to deeper formats. He's at 29 points, 64 shots on net, 152 hits, 107 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 74 games this season.
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