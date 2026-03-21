Parker Wotherspoon News: Four-game, six-assist streak

Wotherspoon had two assists in a 5-4 shootout win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

Wotherspoon is on a four-game, six-assist scoring streak. He's been a bit of an offensive revelation this season. Wotherspoon has three goals and 23 assists in 69 games, which when combined with 144 hits and 103 blocks makes him a solid multi-category consideration for leagues that count those stats. He doesn't get power-play time, but those other stats will help regardless.