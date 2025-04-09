Parker Wotherspoon News: Notches assist Tuesday

Wotherspoon registered an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Devils.

This helper ended a nine-game skid for Wotherspoon, who added 10 hits, nine blocked shots, seven shots on net and a minus-5 rating in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman has played regularly in the absences of Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder). Wotherspoon is up to seven points, 41 shots on net, 67 hits, 63 blocks and a minus-10 rating across 52 appearances this season.