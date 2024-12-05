Parker Wotherspoon News: Playing time slipping again

Wotherspoon was scratched for the third straight game to begin December when he sat out Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Wotherspoon sat just once in November after playing only two games in October. He appears to have fallen out of favor again, with Jordan Oesterle picking up playing time to begin this month. Wotherspoon didn't do anything to help his cause -- he's stuck on zero points while adding eight shots on net, 19 hits, 17 blocked shots and four PIM across 15 appearances this season.