Parker Wotherspoon News: Practicing with club
Wotherspoon (rest) took part in Thursday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Wotherspoon sat out two of the Penguins' last three contests while resting up for the playoffs. The 28-year-old defenseman has put together a career year for the Penguins, producing personal bests in games (80), goals (three) and assists (27). While Wotherspoon shouldn't be considered an offensive stud, 30 points would be welcome production for a low-end option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Wotherspoon See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat SheetYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups24 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 4102 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 21146 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Wotherspoon See More