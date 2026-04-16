Parker Wotherspoon News: Practicing with club

Wotherspoon (rest) took part in Thursday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Wotherspoon sat out two of the Penguins' last three contests while resting up for the playoffs. The 28-year-old defenseman has put together a career year for the Penguins, producing personal bests in games (80), goals (three) and assists (27). While Wotherspoon shouldn't be considered an offensive stud, 30 points would be welcome production for a low-end option.