Parker Wotherspoon News: Reaches 20-point mark
Wotherspoon registered an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.
Wotherspoon snapped his six-game point drought when he set up Antony Mantha's goal to tie the game at 4-4. The 28-year-old Wotherspoon has held onto a top-four role for much of the campaign. He's up to 20 points for the first time in his four-year career, and he's added 58 shots on net, 131 hits, 94 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 63 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Wotherspoon See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 464 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 21108 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, October 28132 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights158 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights165 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Wotherspoon See More