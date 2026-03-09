Parker Wotherspoon headshot

Parker Wotherspoon News: Reaches 20-point mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Wotherspoon registered an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Wotherspoon snapped his six-game point drought when he set up Antony Mantha's goal to tie the game at 4-4. The 28-year-old Wotherspoon has held onto a top-four role for much of the campaign. He's up to 20 points for the first time in his four-year career, and he's added 58 shots on net, 131 hits, 94 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 63 appearances.

Parker Wotherspoon
Pittsburgh Penguins
