Parker Wotherspoon News: Ready to rock
Wotherspoon (upper body) is slated to play against Washington on Sunday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Wotherspoon is available to play after sitting out Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals. He has supplied three goals, 30 points, 70 shots on net, 110 blocked shots and 161 hits over 79 appearances this campaign.
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