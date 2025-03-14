Fantasy Hockey
Parker Wotherspoon News: Registers helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Wotherspoon logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Wotherspoon has a clear path to playing time for the remainder of the regular season. Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) are unlikely to return, while Jordan Oesterle was waived and claimed by the Predators and Brandon Carlo was dealt to the Maple Leafs. With three helpers over his last eight games, Wotherspoon has started to make a small impact on offense. He's at just five points, 32 shots on net, 55 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 40 appearances. Even with a regular role in the lineup, he's on the third pairing and offers little to appeal to fantasy managers.

